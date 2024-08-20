Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $395.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $395.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PANW. Daiwa America upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $343.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.68. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $224.64 and a one year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $55,791,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,315 shares of company stock valued at $118,696,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

