Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $395.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $366.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa America raised Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.63.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $343.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $224.64 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,984,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $47,055,533.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.