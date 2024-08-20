Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $26,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,774 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 261.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $586.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $533.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $593.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.14.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

