Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $116.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.88.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

