Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,591,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,247,000 after buying an additional 51,733 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 49,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ACWX opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.