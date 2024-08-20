Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 125,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FLOT opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.