Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $192.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

