Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

GDXJ opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

