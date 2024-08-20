Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 56.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,596 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

