Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Target were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after purchasing an additional 417,818 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Target by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after purchasing an additional 137,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $759,810,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Target by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $558,898,000 after acquiring an additional 470,647 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.57.

Target Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TGT opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

