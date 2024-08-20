Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.85 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $942,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

OEF opened at $270.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.53. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $275.57. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

