Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,141,000 after acquiring an additional 130,801 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,388,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,881,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,454,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,032.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.