Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $317.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.82. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.10 and a 12 month high of $330.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

