Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 54,296 Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,296 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.19% of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 131,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

SILJ opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $13.41.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

