Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,165 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $493,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie cut their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE DIS opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.