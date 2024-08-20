Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashford Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 38,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 370,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EFA opened at $81.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

