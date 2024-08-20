Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,207 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.89.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.