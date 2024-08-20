Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 125 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 16.5% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 72,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,810,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $342.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $130.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.80. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.11.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

