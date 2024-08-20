Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 229 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.