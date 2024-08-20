Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 42,277 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,277 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KVUE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

