Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,675,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,030,000 after acquiring an additional 387,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 338.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,588,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,841 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,419,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Credit LP increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,376,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,728,000 after buying an additional 1,066,566 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.80.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

