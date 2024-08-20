Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,432,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $996,379,000 after purchasing an additional 692,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $27,253,193. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $168.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

