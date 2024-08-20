Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,656 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Paychex worth $30,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 227.6% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $1,807,281.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,005.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,872 shares of company stock worth $19,992,573 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $125.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.35. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.27 and a 1 year high of $129.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.46.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

