PDD (PDD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 26th. Analysts expect PDD to post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. On average, analysts expect PDD to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PDD Price Performance

PDD opened at $149.71 on Tuesday. PDD has a twelve month low of $75.44 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The firm has a market cap of $205.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Barclays increased their price target on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

