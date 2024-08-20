Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $158.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $20.94 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Kim Boyd-Leaks sold 8,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $251,112.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022 shares in the company, valued at $29,546.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

