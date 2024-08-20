Persimmon (LON:PSN) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,687.50

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,687.50 ($21.93) and last traded at GBX 1,684 ($21.88), with a volume of 1427549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,681 ($21.84).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

The company has a market cap of £5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,120.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,490.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,411.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

In related news, insider Andrew Duxbury bought 3,462 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,430 ($18.58) per share, with a total value of £49,506.60 ($64,327.70). Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

