Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

