Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.16-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19. Premier also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.160-1.280 EPS.

Premier Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.42. Premier has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Insider Activity at Premier

In other Premier news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,073 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,073 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 17,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $349,758.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,327,110.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,886 shares of company stock worth $2,615,946 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

