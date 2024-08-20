Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.160-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

PINC opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. Premier has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

In other news, insider Andy Brailo sold 13,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $253,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Premier news, insider Andy Brailo sold 13,318 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $253,042.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 18,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $396,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,487,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,886 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,946. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

