Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL) Director David Newman Purchases 30,000 Shares

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Free Report) Director David Newman bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of 0.86 per share, for a total transaction of 25,890.00.
Premium Nickel Resources Stock Down 1.3 %
CVE PNRL opened at 0.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $144.85 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.97. Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of 0.65 and a 52 week high of 1.82.
