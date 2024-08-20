Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL) Director David Newman Purchases 30,000 Shares

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Free Report) Director David Newman bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of 0.86 per share, for a total transaction of 25,890.00.

Premium Nickel Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

CVE PNRL opened at 0.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $144.85 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.97. Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of 0.65 and a 52 week high of 1.82.

About Premium Nickel Resources

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Botswana, Greenland, and Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group metals deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

