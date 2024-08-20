Primo Water Co. (PRMW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on September 5th

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Primo Water has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primo Water to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of PRMW opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

