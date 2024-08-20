PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,229 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PTC by 1,409.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,081 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $177,081,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $114,043,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PTC by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,050,000 after acquiring an additional 344,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth $56,076,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $176.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.70. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $194.24.

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,433.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,961. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

