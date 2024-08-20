QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,831 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in QuantumScape by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in QuantumScape by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in QuantumScape by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Stock Up 1.6 %

QuantumScape stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 4.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $125,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $1,057,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at $15,450,891.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $125,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,193,906 shares of company stock worth $7,004,864. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on QS shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QS

About QuantumScape

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.