Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1,140.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 98.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $352,227.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $2.10 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.15.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

