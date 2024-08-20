Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.28% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $36,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 873.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

