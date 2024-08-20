Raymond James & Associates Buys 12,528 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.41% of BWX Technologies worth $35,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,735,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,478,000 after acquiring an additional 58,680 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,357,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,448,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after buying an additional 216,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 905,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,474,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average is $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. CLSA started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

