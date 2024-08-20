Raymond James & Associates Buys 12,856 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of NetApp worth $45,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $497,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $232,502,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 48.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $249,307,000 after purchasing an additional 773,773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 254.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,942 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NetApp by 26.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,148,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $225,532,000 after purchasing an additional 450,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at $40,968,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,968,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total transaction of $954,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,604,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $131.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $135.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.89 and a 200-day moving average of $111.32. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

NetApp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

