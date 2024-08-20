Raymond James & Associates Buys 58,867 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,867 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $40,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,432,000 after purchasing an additional 643,044 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,296,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,087,000 after acquiring an additional 77,871 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,256,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,129,000 after purchasing an additional 31,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 608,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,804,000 after purchasing an additional 51,493 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.27.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

