Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,195,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,394 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 8.69% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $39,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLN. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,068,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 430,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 306,399 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,654,000. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000.

BATS:MLN opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

