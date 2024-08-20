Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191,775 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.62% of Stericycle worth $33,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 22,325.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Stericycle Price Performance

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.20. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

