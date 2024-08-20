Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.83% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $34,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,106,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,977 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,779,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,481,000 after acquiring an additional 75,087 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 357,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,517,000 after acquiring an additional 28,399 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 636.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 346,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,867,000 after acquiring an additional 299,795 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 26,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $94.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average of $91.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.