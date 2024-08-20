Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 684,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $33,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
SPYV stock opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $51.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.