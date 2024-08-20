Raymond James & Associates Has $37.29 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2024

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Public Storage worth $37,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $821,151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,826 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,270,000 after purchasing an additional 281,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,794,000 after buying an additional 219,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,681,000 after buying an additional 217,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $323.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $323.24.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Public Storage from $314.00 to $308.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.