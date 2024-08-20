Raymond James & Associates Has $37.29 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Public Storage worth $37,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $821,151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,826 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,270,000 after purchasing an additional 281,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,794,000 after buying an additional 219,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,681,000 after buying an additional 217,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $323.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $323.24.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Public Storage from $314.00 to $308.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.92.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

