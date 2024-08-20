Raymond James & Associates Has $40.39 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.27% of Manhattan Associates worth $40,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,984,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 549,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,277,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $77,433,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 193,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,967,000 after buying an additional 125,541 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.43.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $259.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.01. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $182.97 and a one year high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.