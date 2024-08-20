Raymond James & Associates Has $43.30 Million Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,492 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.67% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $43,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 190,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 30,211 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 45,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the period.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

