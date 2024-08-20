Raymond James & Associates Has $44.63 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,629 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $44,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 28,982 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 48,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,702 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $48.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.