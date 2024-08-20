Raymond James & Associates Has $45.29 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,107 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 4.68% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $45,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GEM opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

