Raymond James & Associates Has $45.47 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 436,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Welltower were worth $45,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Welltower by 0.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Welltower by 0.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in Welltower by 4.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.19.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Welltower Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $115.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.25. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of 142.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.86%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

