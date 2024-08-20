Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,248 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $36,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $94,750,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,640 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 391.0% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,314,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,948 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.