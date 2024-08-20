Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,853 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.28% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $37,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,577,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,226,000 after purchasing an additional 104,256 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,627 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 780,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,301,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 584,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RGA opened at $208.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.26. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.07 and a 52 week high of $227.87. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.